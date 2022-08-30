The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) has announced a partnership agreement with Fortify Meals. The MFPA has increased its efforts to team up with partners whose core business is in sync with the Association’s ongoing commitment to support its members, the football players, in various ways.

Fortify Meals fits the bill perfectly as its product portfolio is designed for day-to-day meals ideal for people who want to keep track of their calorie intake, individuals with weight-loss goals, gym-goers and sports athletes.

Carlo Mamo, the MFPA General Secretary, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this five-year agreement with Fortify Meals. This reflects the MFPA’s commitment to enter into partnerships that genuinely offer added value to our members.

“This agreement will yield tangible benefits to our members, including discounts and special offers on tailor-made nutritious meals to meet the dietary requirements of football players, relying on Fortify Meals’ expertise and efficient service to plan, prepare and deliver these meals.”

The agreement between the MFPA and Fortify Meals was signed at the MFPA offices in Gudja.

