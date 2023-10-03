The MFPA Best XI will be featured on the Times Of Malta social media and digital channels for the remainder of the 2023-24 domestic football season thanks to a collaboration agreement between the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) and the Sportsdesk of Allied Newspapers Limited.

The MFPA Best XI pays tribute to the outstanding performers from the last BOV Premier League matchday together with the coach of the week. A pool of qualified coaches are engaged by the MFPA to watch every BOV Premier League match and identify candidates for the MFPA Best XI by rating the performances of all the players.

The marks awarded to the players from every top-division match are assessed and the ones with the highest ratings are shortlisted for the MFPA Best XI before the final selection is drawn up.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com