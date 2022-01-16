Consolidating its mission to protect the interests and rights of football players in the domestic game, the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) has established the MFPA Player Council. This forum is composed of active players representing clubs from different categories of Maltese football, including the amateur leagues, and the members of the MFPA Executive, further elevating the role and input of players in discussions on important matters affecting them at all levels.

“The MFPA is the key driver in giving a collective voice to footballers playing in Malta as part of our steadfast commitment to protect their interests and safeguard their rights,” the MFPA Executive said in a statement.

“The creation of the Player Council enhances our capacity to address issues faced by active players as this forum enables them to comment on, discuss and influence regulations, trends and the strategic development of local football. It will also provide the opportunity for players to lead initiatives linked to player health and personal development besides other off-pitch matters.”

