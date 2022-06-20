Balzan’s transfer activity continues as they announce the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Jonathan Debono.

Debono, 36, has been a lynchpin inside Sirens’ team last season as they managed to retain their Premier League status.

The Maltese goalkeeper played 21 Premier League games for the St Paul’s Bay-based club and his remarkable performances propelled him to be named as MFPA Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2021/2022 season.

