The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) has been engaged in discussions with the Malta Football Association along with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) to identify effective ways of reporting any kind of abuse suffered by football players.

As part of its commitment to foster a culture whereby players are encouraged to report any incident that can be disturbing and traumatic, the MFPA has introduced a Report Abuse feature on its website.

This feature offers players a quick, straightforward, and confidential way of reporting incidents, whether it is physical, sexual, emotional, discriminatory, verbal or any other form of abuse.

“For all its positives, football can also be a high-risk environment which creates particular power dynamics that can leave players vulnerable to abuse,” Carlo Mamo, the MFPA General Secretary, said.

