The Malta Football Players Association expressed its frustration for the government’s decision not to let sports resume despite the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases have decreased substantially in the last few weeks.
“It is very disappointing, that sports in this country has not been allowed to resume,” the MFPA said in a statement.
“When one considers that the COVID-19 protocols used in the past months were effective, in that they were able to maintain a low infection rate when compared to other activities; that other countries, with a lower percentage of vaccinated people per capita than ours, have continued to practice sports.
