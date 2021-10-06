The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) and the Malta Football Association (MFA) have reached a landmark agreement over the conditions of the players representing the senior women’s national football team.

Discussions between the MFPA, acting on behalf of the players, and the MFA have successfully concluded, resulting in improved terms for the members of the women’s national team.

Through this agreement, the women’s national team players will be covered if they get injured while playing for their national team besides other benefits such as personalised kits and increased match recovery facilities.

