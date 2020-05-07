The Malta Football Players Association yesterday said that the players’ well-being must remain the priority should the BOV Premier League be given the green light to resume next month, the players’ union said in a statement.

Talks between the Premier League clubs and the Malta FA have been ongoing in the last few days to decide whether football should return after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Football Association has until May 25 to inform European governing body UEFA on whether the 2019-20 season will be completed or not.

In a statement, the MFPA said that while the players would love nothing more than to be able to return to the game, the health of the players and the technical staff remained the priority.

“Our love for the game cannot cloud our judgement. Our opinion and wishes do not matter. The only opinion that should guide us is that of health authorities,” the MFPA said in statement.

“At present, authorities still deem the risk of contamination great enough to impose closure of sports facilities and suspend all sporting activities.

“However, should health authorities give their go-ahead for the resumption of football activities, there are a number of health protocols that have been developed after consultation with foremost international health professionals.”

The MFPA said should players are given permission to train before a vaccine is available a series of precautions must be implemented.

“All players and essential staff must be tested, with ongoing monitoring for possible latent symptoms,” the statement said.

“Players must have full medical coverage and access to medical staff throughout while premises must be equipped with hygiene supplies.”

The MFPA said that before competitive matches could restart, players must be given a period where they can rebuild their stamina.

“This should be at least three weeks. Training intensity should be increased gradually,” the MFPA said.

“Besides, pushing the season into the summer months will bring with it other health considerations such as physiological health problems, especially considering the brutal summers we face in Malta.

“The MFPA’s position is simple. The protection of players is the priority. We trust in the guidance of our health professionals.”