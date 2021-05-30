The Malta Football Players Association have announced that for this year’s awards ceremony they have included a Best XI from the women’s league, the body said in a statement.

Traditionally, the MFA always announces the Best XI from the BOV Premier League but this year they have decided to also include the top 11 players from the women’s top league.

“We are super excited to announce that this year’s MFPA Awards will have a thrilling new addition,” the MFPA said in a statement.

