The Malta Football Referees Association issued a stern statement to condemn the incidents that happened during Saturday’s MAFA match where the match referee was assaulted by a Valletta Stars player during the match against Marsa St Michael.

Referee CJ Saliba was forced to suspend the match after 55 minutes after he was attacked by a Valletta Stars player.

The incident was condemned by the MAFA governing body, the Malta Football Association, and Valletta Stars with the latter also declaring that the player had been indefinitely suspended for his actions.

“The Malta Football Referees Association totally condemns the attack on one of their members who was officiating a match from the MAFA Division One championship,” the referees' body said in a statement.

