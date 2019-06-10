The Malta Football Referees Association has turned down the the Malta Football Association’s request to appear in front of a Verification Board, appointed by the local governing body of football.

Last week, the Malta FA sent a letter to the MFRA requesting them to appear in front of a Verification Board to clarify the impasse that exists between the two governing bodies over the MFRA’s annual general meeting and the appointment of a new committee.

On Sunday, the MFRA issued a firm statement to ‘ the establishment of the Malta Football Association’ where it made it clear that since the MFRA was an autonomous body, the AGM, held on June 3, 2019, was valid and final.

“Without any prejudice on all the rights of the MFRA I would like to inform me on what clauses of the MFA Statute the Verification Board was appointed since it is formed by persons who were all chosen by the MFA,” the MFRA told MFA secretary Angelo Chetcuti.

“I would like to remind you that one of the persons chosen by the MFA had sent threatening correspondence towards the MFRA and its outgoing president Alexei Tabone, when the MFRA had issued a directive against the Appeals Board that he was the chairman.

“On the other hand, another member has no experience in decision-making procedures at the MFA and apart from that he is a person close to presidential candidate Bjorn Vassallo who will have a direct interest in how this saga with the MFRA will finish given that there are our three votes could be crucial so that Bjorn Vassallo is elected as president of the MFA.

“Thus we feel that in respect to transparency the board appointment is not correct,” the MFRA said without revealing the identities of the board members involved.

“The legal advice the MFRA has received indicate that the Verification Board doesn’t exist in any MFA regulation and the MFA Executive Committee has no power to set up a board that is not permitted by the MFA statute.

“I would like to remind you that in any case where there is an issue between the MFA and the MFRA this has to go infront of the Board of Inquiry, or the Independent Arbitration Tribunal which is formed by a person entrusted by the MFRA, a person entrusted by the MFA and a chairman appointed by both parties.”