Michelle Mizzi Buontempo is being appointed Acting CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority, effective from September 9, following the resignation of Joseph Gavin.

The authority said last month that Gavin was retiring following a recent absence for medical reasons.

Mizzi Buontempo has served as Chief Officer for Enforcement since March 2020 after five years as Head of Conduct Supervision. She has over 20 years of experience in the regulation and supervision of different areas within financial services. Prior to joining the MFSA, she headed the corporate division of a leading audit firm specialising in financial services.