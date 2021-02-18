The MFSA has approved bye-laws for the Green Market of the Malta Stock Exchange that will allow for the listing of 'green nonds' on the local capital market.

Issuers seeking to raise finance for green projects that meet the MSE’s Green List criteria, which are based on the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles, will qualify for discounted listing fees.

The exchange said that to qualify for a listing, issuers must invest in projects which contribute towards one of the six environmental objectives that include Climate Change Mitigation, Climate Change Adaptation, Pollution Prevention, Sustainable Use of Water and Marine Resources amongst others.

With the launch of this new market segment, the MSE said it will continue to contribute towards Malta’s economic development while endorsing sustainable investments in line with national strategies.

"The launch of the MSE Green Market will continue to raise the profile of the local capital market to be more in line with other European and international Green Bond markets," the exchange said.