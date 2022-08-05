MFSA's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gavin will be retiring early and stepping down from his role at the authority later this year.

The Malta Financial Services Authority said in a statement he will be retiring following a recent absence for medical reasons.

The Irish lawyer was appointed to the financial regulator in July of 2021 on a package reportedly worth €160,000.

Last year he angrily terminated an interview that the MFSA itself had invited Times of Malta to.

During that interview, Gavin had refused to say if he had delved into potential failures at the financial regulator that led to the licensing of Nemea Bank, Pilatus Bank and Satabank.

All three banks had their Maltese licenses withdrawn by the European Central Bank within a span of three years between 2017 and 2020.