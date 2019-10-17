Fraudsters are using the details and website contents of genuine company GWM Asset Management Limited in an effort to deceive the public, the Malta Financial Services Authority said on Thursday.

In a warning, the authority said GWM Asset Management Limited’s details were being used by GWM Group Holdings, which had an internet presence at https://gwmholdings.com.

The authority said https://gwmholdings.com was not a Maltese registered company and it was not authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta. Additionally, it had no association with GWM Asset Management Limited.

The website https://gwmholdings.com, therefore, appeared to be a clone of the website of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity, the MFSA said.

It reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they had ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction was being made was authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the authority’s official website at https://www.mfsa.mt/financial-services-register/.

