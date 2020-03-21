Companies due to submit regulatory filings this month or the next have been given some deadline flexibility by the financial regulator.

Deadlines have been extended by up to two months by the Malta Financial Services Authority, which in a circular listed the deadlines applicable for each form of regulatory filing.

The decision to extend deadlines was taken in light of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the financial services sector, the MFSA has said.

Reporting deadlines which are due in May or June will remain in place for the time being, although the MFSA will consider extensions if the situation warrants one, based on an ongoing assessment of events.

The MFSA said it continued to exchange information with the Central Bank of Malta, European supervisory authorities and the European Central Bank.

“Should circumstances change, the MFSA also reserves the right to exceptionally take a more restrictive approach to the accepted delays outlined in the circular,” it said.