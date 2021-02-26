The Malta Financial Services Authority issued 10 warnings on Friday - eight about unlicensed entities, an unlicensed exchange and a clone.

The unlicensed entities are Procryptradings, Brava500, Maxellant Investment (Europe) Ltd, Cryptoextrade, Expertztrade, TrustFX Tradings, Crypto World Trade and Forte Trade Limited.

The clone is Hillwood Limited Insurance and the unlicensed exchange is Puth Holdings Co Ltd, Puth Global Ltd/Digital Fintech One.

It asked the public to refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the entities.