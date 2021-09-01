A company offering international payments named Epayzz had its financial services licence withdrawn two years ago and should not be trusted, Malta’s financial services regulator has warned.

The MFSA issued a warning about Money+Card Payment Institution Ltd/ Epayzz on Wednesday, noting that it had ordered the company to wind up its business on June 10, 2019 and cancelled its licence two months later.

Despite that action, the company maintains an online presence at https://epayzz.com/ and claims to be licenced by the MFSA. The website promises low-cost international SEPA transfers and access to a debit card.

That claim is untrue, the MFSA emphasised.

“Money+Card Payment Institution Ltd/ Epayzz is NO LONGER licenced or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any trading activities or other financial services which are required to be licenced or otherwise authorised under Maltese law,” it said.

“The public should therefore refrain from entering into any transactions or otherwise dealing with the above-mentioned company or individual.”

The MFSA urged people to only enter into financial transactions with licenced institutions and to be extra cautious if approached to invest via social media or telephone.

A full list of entities licenced by the MFSA is available online.