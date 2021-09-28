The financial regulator has issued warnings about three companies that are using false or misleading information that links them to Malta and Maltese regulation.

CC Funds Capital (Malta) Limited, Alpha Capital Trade (Cyprus) Limited and Adonis Investment Limited are all not to be trusted, the Malta Financial Services Authority said.

Two of those companies appear to be clones of legitimate ones, with the third appearing to be an unlicensed entity.

CC Funds Capital (Malta) Limited, whose website is https://ccfundscapital.ltd/, claims to be affiliated to the Calamatta Cuschieri group. But this is not true and the company is not licensed or authorised by the MFSA.

Alpha Capital Trade (Cyprus) Limited, whose website is http://www.alphacapitaltrade.com/, claims to be recognised by the MFSA as a fund administrator and to be associated with a Maltese company. Neither claim is true.

Adonis Investment Limited https://adonisinvestmentlimited.com/ is using details of a Malta-registered company to trick people.

“Fraudsters are using the details of this genuine company in an effort to deceive the public,” the MFSA warned.

The MFSA reminded financial services consumers not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they are sure that the company involved is authorised by the MFSA or another reputable regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA is available online at https://www.mfsa.mt/financial-services-register/.For more information on clone companies please refer to the Scam Detection Guidelines issued by the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/consumers/scams-warnings/typical-scams/ . Anyone who fears they are the victim of a scam can contact the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/about-us/contact/.