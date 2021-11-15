The Malta Financial Services Authority on Monday warned about two 'clone' entities.

One of them is operating under the name of PGB Limited which had an internet presence at https://pgblimlted.com/ however, the website is currently offline.

This website is using the details of a Maltese Registered Company, PGB Limited (C 76509), which does not offer financial services. Fraudsters are using the details of this genuine company in an attempt to deceive the public.

The MFSA said that https://pgblimlted.com/ is not a Maltese registered company not licensed or otherwise authorised by the authority to provide any financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law. Additionally, the authority confirms that https://pgblimlted.com/ has no association with the Maltese registered company PGB Limited (C 76509).

The website https://pgblimlted.com/ therefore appears to be a clone of the legitimate entity and the public should therefore refrain from undertaking any business or transaction with the false entity.

The MFSA also warned about an entity by the name of Doxxon Finance, which has an internet presence at https://doxxonfinance.com.

This website is using the details of a Maltese Company Doxxon Finance Limited (C 66347). Fraudsters are using the details and website contents of this genuine company in an effort to deceive the public.

The authority said that https://doxxonfinance.com is not a Maltese registered company nor is it authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta. Additionally, https://doxxonfinance.com has no association with Doxxon Finance Limited (C 66347).

The website https://doxxonfinance.com therefore appears to be a clone of the legitimate entity and the public should therefore refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity.