The Malta Financial Services Authority on Wednesday warned that Mutual Real Estate Fund, renamed 21 Solstice, which has an internet presence at https://mutualrealestatefunds.com is using details of an MFSA licensed company 21 Solstice Funds Sicav plc.

Fraudsters were using details of this genuine company to deceive the public and information available to the MFSA suggests that the Mutual Real Estate Fund was likely to be a scheme of dubious nature with a high risk of loss of money.

This, it said, was not a Maltese registered company nor was it authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta. Additionally, it had no association with 21 Solstice Funds Sicav plc.

The website https://mutualrealestatefunds.com appeared to be a clone of the website of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity.