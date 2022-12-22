The Malta Financial Services Authority has published a policy document on non-material enforcement action and a guidance note on the methodology adopted to set administrative penalties relating to non-material breaches.

The aim of both documents, the authority said, is to provide transparency and consistency in the interpretation of non-material breaches and the subsequent application of administrative penalties.

The documents set out the principles and processes for calculating the amount of the administrative penalty that may be imposed by the MFSA on licensed financial services providers following non-material breaches of European or local legislation, regulations, and rules.

Non-material breaches include those that relate to the submissions of regulatory reporting to the authority, a non-exhaustive list of which is provided in the guidance note.

Although the information in the guidance note is not binding on the authority, it outlines the method that could be used by the MFSA to ensure that administrative penalties are proportionate, effective and dissuasive.

When computing the administrative penalty with respect to non-material breaches, the authority considers factors such as the duration of the potential breach and repeated breaches of the same regulatory provisions in the previous three financial years.

The policy also outlines the full process for non-material enforcement action, including the right to appeal.

The MFSA said the documents were "another step in the right direction" aimed to ensure transparency for licence holders it authorised and supervised.