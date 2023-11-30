The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has set up a Stakeholders' Panel as part of its commitment to transparency. The panel groups various local industry experts and stakeholders covering a wide spectrum of representative bodies, associations and entities that are involved in the financial services industry.

"The objective of the MFSA Stakeholders Panel is to provide external and independent input from the point of view of the industry as well as other regulators from other sectors," the authority said in a statement.

The first meeting of the panel focused on European and international regulatory developments. Following a welcome address by Jesmond Gatt, chairman of the MFSA, Ryan Borg – MFSA’s deputy counsel EU & International Affairs – gave an overview of the state of play of the European Union’s financial services dossiers. He focussed on legislation currently under negotiation at European level and the role that such discussions play in shaping the directives themselves, apart from the importance of having effective transposition into Maltese financial services’ laws and regulations.

Alan Decelis, Head Supervisory ICT Risk and Cybersecurity at MFSA, focused on the implementation of the Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA). The proposed EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) and Authority (AMLA) was the topic which Clara Galdies, Senior Legal & International Relations Officer at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit delved into.