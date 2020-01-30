Around 130 Nemea Bank depositors remain in limbo as the financial regulator is still mulling the shuttered bank’s liquidation process.

Nemea had its licence withdrawn in 2017, a year after PwC was brought in by the Malta Financial Services Authority to run the bank following a range of serious regulatory breaches.

Nemea’s inability to pay back depositors following the regulatory action led the MFSA to trigger the depositor compensation scheme, which saw individual clients receive up to €100,000.

A total of €35 million was paid out to the bank’s customers under the scheme.

However, as of last year, the bank still owed depositors €13.2 million.

Bank still owes depositors €13.2m

Given the bank’s precarious financial position, liquidation of its assets is seen as the only realistic way to repay the 130-odd depositors.

This process has been stalled as Nemea’s owners have contested the regulatory action taken against the bank.

A spokesman for the MFSA said the regulator was still “considering the way forward” on liquidating the shuttered bank.

An e-mail sent to depositors by PwC on Monday said the audit firm continued to experience difficulties in managing the portfolio of low value loans given by Nemea when it was still in operation.

PwC has instituted a number of lawsuits on behalf of Nemea to recover defaulted loans.

The audit firm, which has charged Nemea over €1 million in fees since it was brought in by the MFSA to administer the bank, assured depositors that the bank’s expenditure had been reduced to a minimum.

PwC said it was taking all the necessary steps to realise the maximum proceeds from Nemea’s assets and therefore maximise any potential proceeds payable to Nemea’s creditors.

Nemea’s accumulated losses stood at €12.6 million as at June 2019.

During the same period, the bank had assets of €45 million and liabilities of €48.89 million.