Malta’s financial regulator has turned pink for the month of October in an effort to drum up awareness about breast cancer.



It is the second consecutive year that the Malta Financial Services Authority’s offices in Mrieħel have been lit up in pink throughout October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.



“We hope this helps serve as a reminder to passers-by to schedule their next check-up,” an MFSA spokesperson said about the social initiative.

Breast Cancer Awareness month is an annual international health campaign organised by major breast cancer charities across the world every October.

Almost one new case of breast cancer is discovered in Malta every day, with most occurring in women aged between 50 and 69.

Malta, however, has the best breast cancer survival rates in all of Europe. As of 2019, more than 80,000 mammograms had been carried out through a national breast cancer screening programme introduced more than a decade ago.