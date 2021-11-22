The Malta Financial Services Authority said on Monday that it is working closely with banks to ensure that they are able to recognise early warning signs of credit deterioration once COVID support measures are phased out.

A number of measures were introduced by the authorities to support the real economy but these could have masked credit risk problems that may have developed during the pandemic, the Authority said.

These measures will be phased out as economic activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The MFSA said it had examined standards across the industry and identified some good practice, but also a number of areas where banks in Malta need to improve in order to meet the standards expected. It will now work with the banks as they embed these standards into their procedures.

"The Authority is encouraging banks to be vigilant and to pick up any signs of distress as soon as possible, as this will raise the chances of being able to find solutions for their clients. Banks also need to ensure that their capital properly reflects the risks in their balance sheets."

The Authority said that banks should be able to demonstrate that they performed an affordability assessment, ensuring that any restructuring of the loan was viable. Additionally, it suggested a number of areas that banks should focus on, including: improving the quality of data used to support credit; the identification of credit problems earlier on via appropriate triggers; and taking note of any concessions made to borrowers so as to be in a better position to spot any credit deterioration.