The Malta Financial Services Authority has warned that an entity which has a presence on social media at https://m.facebook.com/assistenzafinanzjarja is not a Maltese registered company. It is not licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any financial, investment or any other financial services.

The entity purports to 'provide financial and investment services for short and long term projects'. It does not have a physical address but provides contact details.

The MFSA said Assistenza Finanzjarja is likely to be 'a scheme of dubious nature with a high risk of loss of money.'

It said the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with it.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA at http://www.mfsa.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx.