Online fraudsters are using details of a genuine Malta-registered company to trick people, the financial regulator has warned.

The Malta Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday that http://tru-investment.com has no association with TRU Investment Limited, which is registered to 52/1 Tigne Seafront, Sliema.

“This website is falsely claiming to be associated with a Maltese registered company. Fraudsters are using the details of this genuine company in an effort to deceive the public,” the MFSA warned.

The authority advised people to steer clear of financial services transactions unless they have ascertained that the entity is registered and authorised to provide such services.

“Investors should also be extra cautious when being approached with offers of financial services via unconventional channels such as telephone calls or social media,” it added.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be seen on its official website at http://www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx.

Anyone who suspects they have been conned or is dealing with an unauthorised entity can contact the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/about-us/contact/.