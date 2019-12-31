The Malta Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday it had become aware of an entity Jibi Bank plc, which has an internet presence here, and which purported to be a Maltese registered company.

It also claimed to be approved as a banking establishment by the Maltese Financial Services Authority and listed as its registered address Tagliaferro Business Centre, Level 6, 14 High Street, Sliema.

The MFSA said Jibi Bank plc was a Maltese registered company not was it authorised to provide any financial services, including banking services, in or from Malta.

Although the website stated that the entity held a company number, this, the MFSA said, belonged to another entity.

The MFSA would like to remind consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial service regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA is available from the MFSA and can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA