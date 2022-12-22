The Malta Financial Services Authority has warned of an entity operating under the name of BitXNeo, which claims to be a cryptocurrency exchange platform operating under the laws of Malta.

The company was neither Maltese-registered nor licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any virtual financial assets or other financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

The MFSA said the public should refrain from entering into any transactions or dealing with the entity.

Investors should also be extra cautious when being approached with offers of financial services via unconventional channels such as telephone calls or social media.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed here.

Victims of a scam or people who think they might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam should immediately stop all transactions and contact the MFSA here as soon as suspicion arises.