The Malta Financial Services Authority has issued a warning about an entity operating under the name Royal Investment Consortium, claiming to offer "financial products and services to private and institutional investors", in various jurisdictions, including Malta.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MFSA said that Royal Investment Consortium in neither a Maltese company nor is it licensed or authorised by the MFSA to provide financial services that require a license as authorised under Maltese law.

The MFSA warned the public to be certain that the entity they are dealing with is authorised to provide such services before entering into any financial transactions with them. It also warned investors to be "extra cautious" when approached with offers of financial services via "unconventional channels" like telephone calls or social media.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed here.