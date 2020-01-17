AlphaEx is not a Maltese registered company and it is not authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta, the Malta Financial Services Authority warned.

In a statement it said it had become aware of the entity, which had an internet presence here.

It claimed that it was registered and gained a transitory Licence from the MFSA.

The entity, the MFSA said, was not licensed nor registered under the Virtual Financial Services Act.

It reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transactions unless they ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the Authority here.

Victims of scams or people who thought they might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any type of financial scam should stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA here as soon as suspicion arose.