The Malta Financial Services Authority issued a warning about an entity operating under the name of Bitboosting which has an internet presence at https://bitboosting.com/.

Bitboosting claims to be a regulated “Online trading platform for Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodity and Investment place”.

The MFSA said Bitboosting is not a Maltese registered Company nor is it licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any investment services, VFA related services or other financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

Furthermore, information available to the MFSA suggests that Bitboosting is likely to be a scheme of dubious nature with a high risk of loss of money.

It advised the public to refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with it.