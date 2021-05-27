The Malta Financial Services Authority warned on Thursday that an entity operating under the name of Pinegroup Limited which has an internet presence here is not a Maltese registered company nor licenced or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any investment services or other financial services required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

It reminded customers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

Investors should also be extra cautious when approached with offers of financial services through unconventional channels such as telephone calls or social media.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed here.

Victims of scams or people who think might be dealing with an unauthorised entity should stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA here as soon as suspicion arises.