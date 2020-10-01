The Malta Financial Services Authority on Thursday issued warnings about Concept4x, Livia Options or LvO Ltd, and Arb Signals Ltd.

It said Concept4x has an internet presence at https://concept4x.com/ and claims to be “one of the world’s fastest-growing and best Forex trading platform”.

Livia Options or LvO Ltd has an internet presence at https://liviaoptions.com/ and is promoting the service of forex trading and claims to hold a Category 3 Investment Services Licence.

Arb Signals Ltd, which has an internet presence at https://arbitly.io/ claims to be an “Arbitrage Trading Platform with aim to get rid of the remarkable market problems that have lingered for long in the crypto exchanges…”

The MFSA said none of these were Maltese registered companies or companies licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to services in Malta.

It reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

Financial regulations oblige licensed businesses to comply with strict legal requirements in the interest of investors and the markets. The activities of unlicensed entities are unregulated making transactions with such entities risky for consumers.