The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) said on Wednesday it has become aware of an entity making unauthorised use of a similar name and reference to the registered office address of a Maltese registered company, Ages Investments Limited.

The entity claims to be “an entrepreneurial, investment company based in Malta” that “offers long-term investments with daily profits and full return of initial investment deposit”, the MFSA said.

"The Authority would like to inform the public that Ages Investment Limited is not a Maltese registered company nor licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide the service of an exchange or other financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

"Additionally, https://www.agesinvlimited.com/ has no association with Ages Investments Limited (C 81374)," the authority said.

The website https://www.agesinvlimited.com/ "appears to be a clone of the legitimate company". The authority urged the public to refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity.