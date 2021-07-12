An entity operating under the name of Rizzo Investment which has an internet presence at https://rizzoinvestment.com/ and https://www.rizzoinvestmentltd.com/ is making unauthorised use of the details of an MFSA licensed company Rizzo, Farrugia & Co (Stockbrokers) Ltd, the Malta Financial Services Authority has warned.

"Fraudsters are using the details of this genuine company in an effort to deceive the public," it said.

While Rizzo Investment is currently offline, the Authority said it wanted to alert the public, in Malta and abroad, that Rizzo Investment is not a Maltese registered company nor is it licensed or otherwise authorised to provide any investment services or any other financial services under Maltese law.

Rizzo Investment has no association with Rizzo, Farrugia & Co (Stockbrokers) Ltd.

The websites https://rizzoinvestment.com/ and https://www.rizzoinvestmentltd.com/ therefore appear to be a clone of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity.