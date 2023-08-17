The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has issued a fraud warning about an entity by the name of APS Bank ,Club’ which has an internet presence at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095211076995.

It said this website is using the details of APS Bank PLC  in an effort to deceive the public.

APS BANK ,Club is not a Maltese registered company and is not authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta. Additionally, APS Bank, Club’ has no association with APS Bank the MFSA said.

The website https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095211076995  appears to be a clone and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with it.

The MFSA also issued warnings regarding websites using the names PrimeOptsTrade Ltd, Visque Capital, AlphasCrypto, Aquilamsv and Vortex Options.

