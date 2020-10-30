Chief financial regulator, Joseph Cuschieri and an MFSA official, Edwina Licari have suspended themselves from the authority over a Las Vegas trip paid for by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Sources say that they made the decision until the board decides on their future.

It follows pressure for Cuschieri, the head of the MFSA, to resign over conflict of interest concerns about the 2018 trip funded by Fenech to the Caesers Palace casino.

Fenech stands accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb in October 2017.

The trip came one month after Cuschieri had moved on from the Malta Gaming Authority, where he served as chairman and chief executive, to take up the role in the MFSA, which oversees all financial services.

He has defended the all-expenses paid trip, paid by casino owner Fenech, saying there was no conflict of interest or ethical breach.

Licari, who was, at the time, an official with the Malta Gaming Authority, has not responded to requests for comment.

A fourth person, a former official at the Office of the Prime Minister, Charlene Bianco Farrugia, was also on the holiday.

