The MFSA's website has been cloned, the authority said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website, the Malta Financial Services Authority said it had become aware of a website using the layout and contents of its own, purporting to be the Netherland Financial Services Authority.

This was done to deceive the public, it said, adding that this website - http://www.nfsa.nl - was currently offline.

The authority said that NFSA or its website had no association with the MFSA and that any emails received from NFSA did not originate from the MFSA.

The NFSA website, it said, appeared to be a clone.

It alerted the public to never provide any sensitive and confidential information over social media, email or other means to unknown individuals and said it only communicated with the public through official channels.

The public should be extra cautious when approached via unconventional channels such as telephone calls, emails or social media, it said.

More information on clone websites is available here.

Victims of scam should stop all transactions and contact the MFSA here as soon as suspicion arises.