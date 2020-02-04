MG has introduced a new Exclusive Nav grade to its 3 line-up in a bid to enhance the model’s appeal.

Available to order now, this new trim sits at the top of the range with the headline addition being a new version of the firm’s ‘iGo’ infotainment system. That’s projected on an eight-inch display placed centrally in the dashboard and offers support for Bluetooth devices alongside Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Alongside that, the MG 3 Exclusive Nav also boasts a six-speaker audio setup, DAB radio and a reversing camera.

Powering the car is the existing 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit. It delivers 105bhp and 137Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, resulting in a 0-60mph (0-97 km/h) time of 10.4 seconds with a 108mph (173 km/h) top speed.

Fuel returns of 42.3mpg on the WLTP Combined cycle are claimed, with CO 2 emissions weighing in at 140g/km.

Daniel Gregorious, MG head of sales and marketing, said: “We are constantly analysing customers’ needs and requirements to produce a line-up which truly complements the buyer’s busy and varied lifestyle.

“The introduction of the MG 3 Exclusive Nav brings our smallest model in line with the rest of the MG line-up and further solidifies our promise to offer affordability without compromising on specification or quality.

“The affordable model continues to stand out as an attractive option in the supermini market with its intelligent design and generous 7-year warranty making it the perfect small-car partner.”