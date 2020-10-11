MG has introduced a pair of new electrified models, bolstering the firm’s low-emissions presence.

The new MG5 joins the ZS EV in the firm’s range of electric cars. Thanks to a 115kW electric motor, the MG5 will go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just over eight seconds, while a 52.2kWh battery allows for a claimed electric range of 214 miles (344km/h). However, this can be increased to 276 miles (444km/h) if the car is used solely for urban driving.

The MG 5 is the UK’s first electric estate car.

A zero to 80 per cent charge can also be achieved in just 50 minutes when using a rapid charger, too, while a full charge at home using a domestic wallbox will take around eight and a half hours.

With the rear seats in place there’s 464 litres of boot space, or 1,456 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

The second car to be announced is a new plug-in hybrid MG HS, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 90kW electric motor to provide excellent efficiency levels as well as an electric-only range of 32 miles (51 kilometres). A new 10-speed automatic transmission has been fitted to ensure that both the petrol and electric motors deliver optimal efficiency, with CO 2 figures set at just 43g/km.

The new HS features a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Using a Type 2 fast charger, the MG HS can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in just three hours.