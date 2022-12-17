The modern-day MG is a far cry from the one that produced classic British sports cars, but it’s proving no less successful. The brand is now expanding further with the new MG4, its first electric hatchback and one that’s set to grow this brand even further. But is it set to succeed?

The MG4 is the first model from the firm to use a bespoke EV platform that will go on to be used in a number of electric MGs in future years – the key advantage to this being that it’s rear-wheel-drive and uses a thin battery that takes up minimal space.

The MG4 also shows a more adventurous design direction for MG, though more on that later. But crucial to the appeal of the MG4 is its price, undercutting rivals by a significant chunk of money.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com