Whether you are new or experienced in online gambling, MGA licences are something you are sure to come across. MGA licensed casinos are some of the most popular and trending sites online. As a result, this licensing body is known and associated with reliable and reputed gambling sites. Here we look into how MGA works, and an overview of the same. Also, we look at the benefits that gamblers get when they bet or open accounts at their licensed casinos and the salient features of these domains.

About MGA

The Malta Gaming Authority is a licensing body that started operating in 2001. It was initially known as Lotteries and gaming authority and is one of the pioneers in the world of online gaming legislation. In 2015 the organization rebranded itself. They became known as Malta Gaming Authority. At such a time the licensing body started to focus on iGaming legislation, in addition to regulating land-based casinos. Today they issue licences for both iGaming as well as land-based casinos.

Responsibilities and duties of MGA

As a regulating body of casinos, MGA carries out specific responsibilities: licenses casinos online and monitors their activities; collects taxes on gaming; investigates complaints lodged by players; administers changes in gambling laws; protects rights of players; ensures that online gambling adds positively to the development of the country; ensures security and safety of the players; and keeps a check on player funds; make sure that their money remains safe.

Why gamblers should look for MGA-licensed casinos

Today some of the safest casinos are licensed as MGA casinos. It is known for stringent regulations and rules. Applicants who wish to be licensed under this licensing body need to submit details of their business practices. After that, as the application process is underway, they require applicants to provide an estimate of their business costs and profits. Also, they need to provide details of their business plan.

In order to get a casino business licensed under MGA, companies need to provide the following: Documents that prove that the owners of the business do not have any existing criminal record; business plan of the company; notarised copies of owner’s passport; details of gaming software used; setting up hosting services for the gambling operation in Malta.

How does MGA protect players?

MGA’s policies are all about protecting the interests of players. As a result, they ensure that casinos work in a way that keeps the players safe and protects them online. As a result, when a casino owner puts in an application for an MGA licence they need to be sure that they are protecting their players from different angles. The guidelines for the same are issued by the authorities as well.

Regulations of MGA that are in favour of players

The way that MGA protects the players’ benefits are as follows:

With strict regulations

MGA started to put regulations in place to protect players in 2018. They worked to put in place a self-barring process that is unified and players can use the same to practice gambling responsibly. MGA also sets maximum deposit limits and asks players to limit the amount they deposit in their casino accounts. These are some ways MGA ensures that players gamble in a responsible manner. They have also permitted several casinos to accept cryptocurrencies. That way gamblers can put their digital assets to use and transact in casinos with them.

Anti-Money Laundering Policy

MGA is a member of the EU; which makes them liable to follow directives to prevent money laundering practices. MGA is also part of MONEYVAL. This is an organization that conducts self-assessment and mutual exercises to ensure anti-money laundering policies are being followed.

Fair gaming

MGA ensures all casino games offered by its casinos follow fair gaming practices. They test random games at the different casinos; also ensure that independent audits are performed on the games at the casinos at regular intervals.

Responsible gaming

MGA is partnered with several social and non-profit organizations that help gambling addicts. The objective of these organizations is to ensure that people gamble responsibly and do so within their budgets.

Features of MGA-licensed casinos

Many established international casino sites are licensed under MGA, including Leo Vegas. This site is a premier and popular destination for mobile betting. It also offers a wide range of games, more than 2,000. The casino is also known to have a reliable reputation, whether it is about fair gaming or when it comes to paying bonuses and withdrawals on time. Genesis is another casino that is space-themed and licenced under MGA. It has a good international reputation, more as a mega brand. Many other casinos are under the Genesis umbrella. UniBet is another such casino that is known for its expansive layout of table games. It is also known to offer great bonuses.

The following features are apparent in the MGA casinos:

There are many which are over decades old; they are established names in the casino industry

Huge selection of slots and table games is a common feature in most MGA casinos

Sports betting is not that popular in most MGA casinos; few MGA domains offer sports betting

Payment options are several and convenient, as per country or region

Withdrawal and deposit terms are convenient in MGA casinos

Customers experience good payment processing timelines

Customer support is responsive and prompt on most sites

MGA casinos are known to offer generous and multi-faceted bonus schemes.

Conclusion

One of the long-standing licensing bodies in the online casino industry is MGA. It has helped foster the growth of several reliable sites in the gambling domain. The strict regulations and norms help the casinos keep their reputation, protect players' interests and grow their member base simultaneously. Today, casinos that flaunt MGA licences are assured gambling platforms for players. They can be sure that there would be no cyber frauds, data breaches, or financial frauds. MGA licensed casinos allow players to have a carefree gambling experience.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.