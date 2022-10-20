A staggering 25 goals were scored in this week’s three games from Matchday 3 of the Assikura Women’s League.

Swieqi United scored 15 of those 25 goals against Mtarfa as they secured a new record for their highest victory in local competitions , surpassing their 14-0 win against Lija/Iklin during the 2014/2015 season.

Raiders Lija followed with five goals as they defeated San Ġwann 5-1, with youngster Lexine Farrugia grabbing a hat-trick.

