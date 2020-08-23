Mġarr United defender Alexandra Gatt is set to be the latest Maltese female player to seek pastures new overseas as the 16-year-old will be settling into a new life in England.

Gatt will form part of Barking Abbey College Football Academy, in Barking, London. Besides resuming her academic studies, the young defender will be representing the team in the popular college league of the United Kingdom.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.