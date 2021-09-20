Mġarr United kicked off their Challenge League adventure on the right foot after taking all three points from their very first match in the division in a close 1-0 victory over Senglea Athletic on Saturday at the CentenaryStadium.

With the team having never played so high along the Maltese football spectrum, coach Patrick Curmi admits settling in was quite difficult.

“It was the first game for our club in the Challenge League – our christening,” Curmi told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta