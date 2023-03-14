With league holders and potential 2022/2023 champions Birkirkara out of this week’s action, Mġarr United and Hibernians will take centrestage with a highly-important head-to-head encounter.

Both the Greens and the Paolites are in contention for a third-place finish, with just five points separating them albeit Mġarr have a game in hand – against Mtarfa.

Hibernians are currently third on 25 points after 8 wins and 1 draw in their 14 games so far.

