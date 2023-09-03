MĠARR UNITED 3-3 HIBERNIANS

Fernanda Peinado 29, Alessia Caschetto og. 55, Joelma 80 (M); Leah Ayres 18, 46, 51 (H).

A six-goal thriller took place in the second week of the Assikura Women’s League as Mġarr United and Hibernians shared the spoils in an electric encounter.

After securing winning starts on their season openers, the two teams rubbed shoulders at the Dingli Ground looking to pick up their second straight victory.

Hibernians handed a debut to American defender Natalee Geren who partnered Amy Busuttil as the central defensive pair.

