A key road linking Mosta to Mġarr will be closed for three days starting from Sunday night, Infrastructure Malta has warned motorists.

The long stretch of road, which has been undergoing works for several months now, will be closed off to traffic for workers to complete asphalt works on one half of it.

It will close to traffic on 9pm on Sunday, October 31 and remain inaccessible until 6pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Infrastructure Malta advised motorists to plan ahead and seek alternative routes through Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, Burmarrad and Mosta. Asphalting works on the second half of the road will be carried out later in November, the agency said.

The three-day closure coincides with mid-term holidays for two independent schools that are accessed via the road.

Transport Malta is offering a shuttle service between Mġarr/Zebbieħ and Mosta for the duration of the works.